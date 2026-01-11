 Sunday Funday: Sunset Parlor, El Paso’s all-in-one event and wellness venue

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sunset Parlor in El Paso blends elegant event spaces with a vibrant wellness scene, inviting private gatherings, corporate functions, and art lovers alike.

The venue sits at the intersection of celebration and mindfulness, offering private concerts, dinner shows and seamless planning support for stress-free events.

Co-owned by artists Hal Marcus and his daughter, Leilainia Marcus, the venue goes beyond traditional events. Sunset Parlor hosts conferences, meetings and fundraisers in a customizable, art-forward setting.

"I get emotional when I talk about this because, well, I'm going through some health things and also I'm very proud of what we've done. We spent a lot of time, money and energy on making something that's really real," said Hal Marcus during an interview with ABC-7.

Sunset Parlor also hosts events such as yoga, meditation, life coaching and movement-based classes designed to elevate mind and body.

Local artistry plays a central role, with rotating exhibits and art tours featuring Hal Marcus and other regional creators.

Guests can expect thoughtfully curated decor, attentive service and an atmosphere that feels both sophisticated and welcoming.

Whether planning a wedding, a corporate retreat, or a retreat into calm, Sunset Parlor aims to turn every occasion into an artful experience.

For clients seeking tailored wellness retreats or bespoke corporate programs, the venue offers flexible options to match goals, schedules, and budget.

"Find the home inside of yourself, and we're going to help you do that here," said Leilainia Marcus.