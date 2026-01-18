Skip to Content
Sunday Funday: Mystic Desert Studio

today at 11:44 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — One El Paso artist found his voice by creating from the heart.

Gabriel Marquez runs a studio in El Paso that highlights his signature line art alongside works from other local artists. His art all started with his distinctive linear prints.

Marquez says his style truly came to life when he stopped trying to imitate others.

“Your voice comes out when you don’t have any references,” he told ABC-7 during an interview.

Marquez'a art primarily blends fluid drawing with desert symbolism. The studio produces murals, paintings, graphic designs, and even 3D prints that echo motion and the desert’s character through intricate linear forms.

Beyond a gallery, Mystic Desert Studio also operates as a culture shop, showcasing Marquez’s work while providing a platform for local artists.

The venue participates in community projects and pop-up markets, strengthening El Paso’s mural and street-art scene.

When asked what advice he would give artists finding their own style, Marquez said not to think, just draw.

"If you can draw from memory, then it's going to be more unique because nobody sees the world like you do," said Marquez.


