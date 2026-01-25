Sunday Funday: Viva La Plant Shop

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Viva La Plant Shop in El Paso offers a refreshing oasis where indoor plants and a welcoming atmosphere come alive.

Co-owners Matt Vinson and Iris Valenzuela have long shared a dream of launching their own business.

During the quiet of lockdown, they launched their mobile venture in 2021.

They moved back to Iris Valenzuela’s hometown of El Paso almost two years ago to turn their dream into reality with Viva La Plant Shop.

“It was, scary to dive into something like that, especially after the pandemic, and not knowing where we would end up. But it was a chance that we wanted to take," Vinson said in an interview with ABC-7.

Their store draws on ten years of experiences living on the West Coast, in Tennessee, and New Mexico before settling in El Paso.

It boasts a diverse range of greenery, from easy-care succulents to lush tropical varieties.

More than a plant shop with a cozy atmosphere, the business also features a cafe, hosts community events, and offers customers the chance to meet foster dogs looking for a forever home.

Vinson says it feels like a full-circle moment to be able to move back to his wife’s hometown and open their shop.

“To see it come to fruition, like we're just really grateful and we're glad to be here," Vinson told ABC-7.