Sunday Funday: Cacao Coyatoc

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Cacao Coyatoc in El Paso brings a devotion to artisanal chocolate rooted in centuries-old techniques.

Visitors embark on a sensory journey from the moment they taste the traditional Chiapas chocolate.

"I fell in love with teaching. But more so teaching about our traditions and the resilience that our people have had," says co-owner of Cacao Coyatoc, Nancy Torres.

The business' beans are sourced from Chiapas, Mexico, from the cacao plantation that has been in the owner's family for generations. This, reflecting a sustainable, family-guided supply chain.

The brand emphasizes cultural heritage, preserving traditional practices while inviting modern tasters to learn. Hands-on experiences through workshops teach guests how to make traditional chocolate, reinforcing the connection between process and flavor.

By pairing education with culinary craft, Cacao Coyatoc blends storytelling with taste. Sustainability is woven into every step, from cultivation to packaging.

Guests leave with a deeper appreciation for chocolate as a craft, not just a product.