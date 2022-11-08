Emergency Health Network receives The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of approval

EL PASO, Texas - The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for accreditation with their compliance with performance standards.

The Gold Seal represents quality represented by Emergence Health Network's continued commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

In October 2022, EHN received an unannounced onsite review. The commission evaluated EHN's compliance to standards in various areas including emergency management.

“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend Emergence Health Network for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”

EHN'S CEO says, " we are very proud to get this honor again and earn the re-accreditation from The Joint Commission. The care and safety of our clients is a top priority and getting that Gold Seal is proof that our performance standards are held at a very high level.”

Emergence is the local mental health and intellectual/developmental disability authority in El Paso.