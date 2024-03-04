Skip to Content
Local Focus

Horses Unlimited hosts Spring Break Camp

HORSES UNLIMITED
By
New
Published 2:32 PM

El Paso, TX( KVIA-TV)- Horses Unlimited will be hosting their annual spring break camp this year. There are 10 slots available for students to join. Children will have the opportunity to learn all about horses through various activities:

  • Brushing and saddling
  • Riding time
  • Notebook time, where they will explore topics like the skeletal system, digestive system, teeth, and hooves
  • Engaging crafts to ignite their creativity
  • Lunch will be provided

There are limited spots available, so make sure to secure your child's spot soon. For more information contact Victoria Davis at 915-491-7653.

Article Topic Follows: Local Focus

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content