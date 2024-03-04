Horses Unlimited hosts Spring Break Camp

El Paso, TX( KVIA-TV)- Horses Unlimited will be hosting their annual spring break camp this year. There are 10 slots available for students to join. Children will have the opportunity to learn all about horses through various activities:

Brushing and saddling

Riding time

Notebook time, where they will explore topics like the skeletal system, digestive system, teeth, and hooves

Engaging crafts to ignite their creativity

Lunch will be provided

There are limited spots available, so make sure to secure your child's spot soon. For more information contact Victoria Davis at 915-491-7653.