ABC-7 at 4: Do Not Be Afraid: March & Vigil for Human Dignity

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-It has been one year since 40 people died at an immigration detention facility in Ciudad Juárez, with the recent events, including SB 4 and Ken Paxton’s investigation into the Annunciation house and religious organizations--local humanitarians are banning together to raise awareness.

The Annunciation House, the Hope Border Institute, and the Diocese of El Paso will host Be Afraid: March & Vigil for Human Dignity on the evening of March 21st.

The March will begin at San Jacinto Plaza at 6.30pm with a procession to Sacred Heart Church.