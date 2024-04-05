El Paso goes Blue to help Prevent Child Abuse

El Paso, TX (KVIA)-April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the Department of Family and Protective Service empowers communities with resources to support Texas children, youth, and families.

During April’s National Child Abuse Prevention Month, DFPS is joining with local governments, community groups, service organizations, and other partners to put the spotlight on preventing, recognizing, and reporting child abuse.

A balloon release will be scheduled for 9:30 am Friday, April 5th, in El Paso Department of Family and Protective Services, 501 Hawkins Blvd.