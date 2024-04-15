College Football Playoff Foundation, Bowl Season and Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Celebrate El Paso Teachers

El Paso, TX (KVIA)-Representatives from the College Football Playoff Foundation, Bowl Season, and the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl visited the El Paso Public School District to support and honor teachers. More than $10,000 will be gifted to fund classroom projects, swag gift bags, and complimentary tickets to the 2024 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

Rosa Rosa Guillermo is an instructional coach for reading and social studies. She explains how excited she was to receive the gift. "They pour their soul into the kids, they pour their finances into the kids. I think it's amazing, and it's all going to go back to them".

Together, the New Year’s Six bowl games and Bowl Season partnership with the College Football Playoff Foundation has awarded over $16M in resources to teachers across the country.