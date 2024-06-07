ABC-7 at 4: ‘Mija, Yes You Can.’ and Pioneers21 Launch “Mija Pioneers” Summer Program

El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)—Enrollment is now open for “Mija Pioneers,” a one-day summer program organized by Mija, Yes, You Can, and Pioneers21. The program is designed to equip middle and early high school students with the leadership, entrepreneurial, and wellness skills necessary to thrive beyond their teen years. Through hands-on activities and insightful presentations, participants will gain tools and tips they can immediately apply.

Program Highlights:

Business and Entrepreneurship: Participants will learn the basics of starting and running a business, including ideation, business planning, and financial management.



Leadership Development: Workshops will focus on developing essential leadership qualities such as communication, teamwork, and problem-solving.



Mental Wellness: The program will underscore the importance of mental health, providing strategies for self-care and resilience to ensure balanced personal and professional growth.

The one-day summer program is funded by City of El Paso Economic and International Development and is FREE and open to any El Paso middle and early high school aged student, female and male. Lunch will be provided for all participants.

Mija Pioneers Summer Program:



Saturday, June 22, 2024

8 am - 2 pm

Bel Air High School: 731 Yarbrough Dr.

FREE, lunch is provided

Space is limited. Registration required: REGISTER HERE