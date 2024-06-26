Skip to Content
Community Demands Diesel Trucks off the BOTA

El Paso, TX ( KVIA-TV)—The World Health Organization has declared heavy diesel truck pollution a lung cancer-causing carcinogen. The ultrafine particles emitted by diesel trucks may be lethal and not only exacerbate existing conditions but also contribute to the development of several health conditions, including heart disease, diabetes, and Alzheimer's.

According to the EPA EJ Index, Barrio Chamizal is above the 95th percentile in diesel particulate matter. Familias Unidas will hold a protest at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, preceding the GSA's NEPA meeting at Hilos de Plata Senior Center, 4451 Delta, to demand the removal of commercial diesel trucks from the Bridge of the Americas. 

When: 5:00 pm, June 26, 2024
Where: 4451 Delta Drive
What: Protest - Get the Commercial Trucks Out!
Who: Familias Unidas del Chamizalas Unidas del Chamizal

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

