EPWater to host a vital monsoon preparation event

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- El Paso Water urges monsoon preparation, coordination, and safety. Monsoon rains can become powerful events, creating hazardous roadway conditions. EPWater is teaming up with other local agencies to highlight the Turn Around Don’t Drown campaign and remind the public about the potential dangers of flash floods.

WHAT: Monsoon, stormwater safety news conference

WHO: Gisela Dagnino, Chief Operations Officer - Stormwater Enrique Aguilar, El Paso Fire Department Ana Acosta, Drowning Prevention Coalition Jason Laney, National Weather Service

WHEN: Monday, July 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: El Paso Water Stormwater Operations Center 4801 Fred Wilson