El Paso County Hosts Free Community Cleanup Event

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-El Paso County Public Works hosts two free community cleanup events. The cleanup events allow El Paso County residents to dispose of unwanted items while making a difference in their community. One of the events will be held on Saturday, July 13, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The county will also host events from April to August.

Drop-off location: El Rocio Yard: 15311 El Rocio, El Paso, Texas 79928

Passenger tires, bulk trash, and electronic waste will be accepted as follows:

Tires: Each resident may bring up to 5 tires. There will be a maximum collection of 1,500 tires for the event. Accepted tires must measure 17 inches or smaller. Tires from retailers, semi-trucks, equipment trucks, or those with rims will NOT be accepted.

Bulk Trash and Electronic Waste Residents may bring one pick-up truckload of bulk trash, including furniture, chairs, carpet, etc. Accepted electronics include computers, tablets, scanners, video games, cameras, radios, cellphones, VCRs, and DVD players. CRT monitors and televisions will NOT be accepted.

This event is free and open to the residents of El Paso County. Some items may not be accepted, so residents are encouraged to sort their bulk waste before arrival.

For more information contact the El Paso County Public Works Office at (915) 273-3330,visit http://www.epcounty.com/publicworks/default.htm.