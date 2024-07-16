Aliviane to open Residential Substance Use Treatment Center

El Paso, Texas ( KVIA-TV)— Aliviane announced the ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Substance Use Center, marking the facility's official opening designed to offer a wide range of services to adults struggling with substance use disorders. The latest Residential Treatment Center by Aliviane is poised to be a crucial local resource in addressing this problem. By offering a comprehensive array of programs and services—including individual and group therapy, case management, medical care, and family support—the Center aims to effectively provide the El Paso community with the tools needed to combat substance use disorders. Including recovery support services ensures individuals have the resources to maintain their long-term recovery. By addressing the needs of those struggling with addiction locally, Aliviane's new facility will play a pivotal role in mitigating the broader economic and social impacts of substance use. The residential treatment center is at 3801 Mattox. The event will take place on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 10:00 A.M

