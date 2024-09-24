ABC-7 at 4: “So, Who Was It This Time?” to premiere at the El Paso Film Festival 

El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)— Tower Productions' newest award-winning short film, "So, Who Was It This Time?", starring Ellar Coltrane ("Boyhood," 'The Circle," The Good Lord Bird," The Last Movie Star," etc.) and Jessica Meraz ("Major Crimes," "Nancy Drew," "Drunk History," "Chasing Life", etc.), is premiering at the El Paso Film Festival happening on September 26 - 28, 2024 at the Philanthropy Theater, El Paso Museum of Art, Plaza Theater, and other surrounding areas in Downtown El Paso. Carlos M. De La Torre explains that there will be a panel discussion on making the film before the screening. The film will screen on the festival's last day, September 28, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. at the Philanthropy Theatre. The live panel will take place at the Plaza Theatre on the same day from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

