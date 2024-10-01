ABC-7 at 4: Together for change Town Hall

El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)—Join the TCFV in El Paso, Texas, as they reveal the impactful statistics and compelling stories behind domestic violence fatalities during the annual Honoring Texas Victims Report. It is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Texas Council on Family Violence is set to unveil the latest data on domestic violence homicides in the Lone Star State, analyze the current violence trends by Texas county, and explore practical ways to prevent it.

