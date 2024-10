El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)— Wow, 25 years already? Time does fly when you're having fun. La Union Corn Maze is now open for the fall season. The maze will run from Sept. 27 through Nov. 3. This year's design celebrates 25 years of the corn maze. For more information and ticket information, visit launionmaze.com.

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.