ABC-7 at 4: ReadyOne Abilities in Action

El Paso, TX ( KVIA-TV)-El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)—ReadyOne Industries, based in El Paso, TX, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative, high-quality garments for the U.S. military. ReadyOne takes great pride in offering a safe, caring, and welcoming environment for over 300 employees, with 75 percent of its direct labor performed by individuals who are blind or have other significant disabilities. ReadyOne offers "a new beginning" to many talented people who have the opportunity to shine at our facility, with competitive employee benefits that support personal and professional growth. ReadyOne Employee: David Guerra Human Resources Director: Macrina River shares their experiences with us. ReadyOne Website: https://www.readyone.org/

