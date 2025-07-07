Desirae Spearman excited to join Women’s College World Series Runner-Ups, Texas Tech Red Raiders

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Hanks High School graduate Desirae Spearman held day one of her second annual "Desirae Spearman" camp at Hanks High School on Monday.

In June, Spearman announced that she would be transferring from New Mexico State to Texas Tech after two seasons with the Aggies.

“Las Cruces, New Mexico will always be home, " Spearman said. "At the end of the day, I have goals and I started softball for a reason. I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to go win a National Championship.”

The Red Raiders lost to Texas 10-4 in game 3 of the Women's College World Series. When visiting the Texas Tech campus, Spearman was amazed at the amount of love and recognition the city poured into the softball program.

“Just the athletic department itself felt like they were just one big family no matter what sport you player," Spearman said. "Everywhere we went they greeted us and they were so excited that we were softball players from Texas Tech. It was all just super cool for people to recognize softball players, I feel like you don’t get that in a lot of places.”

Spearman has become a source for young softball athletes in the 915 and hopes to continue to motivate others by performing at her best on the biggest stage of college softball.

“I hope to go represent El Paso in Lubbock, Texas," Spearman said. "I get a chance to "do me" on a bigger stage. I feel like being there I’m really going to see how far I can go and how good I can really be, I’m excited.”

