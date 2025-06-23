Skip to Content
Local Mom Competes for National Inked Magazine Cover

Krista Rodriguez
Krista Rodriguez
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—Krista Rodriguez is a single mother of three in El Paso. She was recently selected as a finalist in Inked Magazine's 2025 Cover Girl competition.

She explains, "But for me, this is about much more than a magazine cover." Winning would allow her to fund her daughter's early college education, secure a first home for her children, and assist her mother with her ongoing medical treatments.
Krista also sees this competition as an opportunity to create lasting memories with her family through their first major trip together. She shares that every tattoo she wears tells a deeply personal story of resilience, healing, and hope through life's most difficult moments.

In addition, the contest supports the Be Positive Foundation, which provides critical support for families of children battling cancer. This cause is deeply personal to Krista, making this opportunity even more significant
Voting for Semi-Finalists ends Thursday, June 26th, at 7 PM PDT. https://originals.inkedmag.com/2025/krista-rodriguez

https://cover.inkedmag.com/

https://www.bepositive.org/

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

