Skip to Content
Local Focus

UTEP Theatre & Dance Season Opener I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter

TV Poster
UTEP
NYPMD Shoes- Publicity Photos
UTEP
NYPMD- Publicity Photos
UTEP
By ,
today at 9:30 AM
Published 9:29 AM

Performance Details
Location: Wise Family Theatre
Dates: October 24, 25, 30 & November 1 at 7:30 p.m. | October 26 & November 2 at 2:00 p.m

Article Topic Follows: Local Focus

Jump to comments ↓

Lauren Romero

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.