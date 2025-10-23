UTEP Theatre & Dance Season Opener I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter
Performance Details
Location: Wise Family Theatre
Dates: October 24, 25, 30 & November 1 at 7:30 p.m. | October 26 & November 2 at 2:00 p.m
