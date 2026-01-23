ABC-7 at 4: EPFD seeking sponsorship opportunities for the 2026 softball season

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) - The El Paso Fire Department Softball Team is currently seeking donations and sponsorships for our 2026 season. According to El Paso Fire, they are a Texas-registered nonprofit organization, and all donations directly support our firefighters by helping cover tournament fees, uniforms, equipment, and travel expenses throughout the season.

If you are interested in supporting the team for the 2026 season, you can contact them here: https://www.instagram.com/elpasofiresoftball/