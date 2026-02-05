ABC-7 at 4: El Paso Homeschool Association Announces 2026 Homeschool Conference

El Paso, TX — The El Paso Homeschool Association (EPHA), announces its 10th Annual Homeschool Conference, taking place February 20–21, 2026, at Centro Vida Life Center (1335 Henry Brennan Dr., El Paso, TX 79936).

Keynote Speakers

The conference will feature keynote speakers John and Cathy Heckendorn, veteran homeschool parents and advocates. Cathy Heckendorn—who calls herself a “homeschool survivor”—brings a relatable, honest perspective, shaped by homeschooling all four of her children to graduation.

Workshop Tracks & Topics

The 2026 conference will offer multiple workshop tracks, allowing families to tailor their experience. Tracks include:

Special Needs

Homeschooling the Young Years

Homeschooling High School

Spanish-Language Track

Parenting

Faith & Vision

Practical Homeschooling

For conference details, registration, visit elpasohomeschool.org/2026-conference or email hello@elpasohomeschool.org.