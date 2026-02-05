Skip to Content
Local Focus

ABC-7 at 4: El Paso Homeschool Association Announces 2026 Homeschool Conference

2026 Conference
El Paso Homeschool Association (EPHA)
By
Published 9:25 AM

El Paso, TX — The El Paso Homeschool Association (EPHA), announces its 10th Annual Homeschool Conference, taking place February 20–21, 2026, at Centro Vida Life Center (1335 Henry Brennan Dr., El Paso, TX 79936).

Keynote Speakers

The conference will feature keynote speakers John and Cathy Heckendorn, veteran homeschool parents and advocates. Cathy Heckendorn—who calls herself a “homeschool survivor”—brings a relatable, honest perspective, shaped by homeschooling all four of her children to graduation.

Workshop Tracks & Topics

The 2026 conference will offer multiple workshop tracks, allowing families to tailor their experience. Tracks include:

  • Special Needs
  • Homeschooling the Young Years
  • Homeschooling High School
  • Spanish-Language Track
  • Parenting
  • Faith & Vision
  • Practical Homeschooling

For conference details, registration, visit elpasohomeschool.org/2026-conference or email hello@elpasohomeschool.org.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

