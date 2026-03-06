ABC-7 at 4: County Judge talks poll pad issues, primary elections, and Deck Plaza
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- Record turnout at the polls in El Paso and questions about election security were front and center after technical problems with electronic poll pads slowed check-in at several El Paso County polling sites, as ABC 7 reported on Tuesday. The delay led to an hour-long extension of voting, which forced election officials to start reporting results later. Well, County Judge Ricardo Samanego joins us to talk about the issues that some El Paso voters experienced on Tuesday.