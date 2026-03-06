Skip to Content
ABC-7 at 4: County Judge talks poll pad issues, primary elections, and Deck Plaza

By
New
Published 9:11 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- Record turnout at the polls in El Paso and questions about election security were front and center after technical problems with electronic poll pads slowed check-in at several El Paso County polling sites, as ABC 7 reported on Tuesday. The delay led to an hour-long extension of voting, which forced election officials to start reporting results later. Well, County Judge Ricardo Samanego joins us  to talk about the issues that some El Paso voters experienced on Tuesday.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

