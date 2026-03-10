Skip to Content
Local Focus

ABC-7 AT 4: Love on Repeat: Couples Night Event

616af0cb-e18d-4f52-8dfa-3051182b2d36
By
Updated
today at 9:52 AM
Published 9:51 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-Love on Repeat, El Paso’s Official Couple’s Night, returns March 20. Headlining the evening is a special live performance by Yoshihana, who will set the tone for a night centered around intimacy, nostalgia, and connection. The event will also feature a D’Angelo tribute experience, honoring the legendary R&B icon. It is an environment where couples are encouraged to slow down and reconnect. The evening will include a hosted program, chef-curated dining, specialty cocktails, and a high-energy after-party.

Tickets are available at https://LoveOnRepeat1.eventbrite.com

Article Topic Follows: Local Focus
abc-7
Doppler Dave
el paso
kvia

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.