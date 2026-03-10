Skip to Content
Local Focus

ABC-7 at 4: Spotlight on National Poison Prevention Week: Protecting Families

By
Published 9:28 AM

National Poison Prevention Week (NPPW) is observed annually during the third full week of March (March  to highlight the dangers of accidental poisoning and promote safety. Salvador Baeza, the Director of West Texas Poison Center at University Medical Center of El Paso, shares helpful tips to keep your family safe.

Key Safety Measures & Actions:

  • Store Safely: Keep medicines, cleaning products, laundry pods, and pesticides in their original containers, locked up, and out of sight of children.
  • Save the Number: Call the Poison Help line at 1-800-222-1222 or visit poisonhelp.org for expert, confidential advice.
  • Preventive Action: Ensure child-resistant closures are used, check expiration dates, and keep products in original packaging.
Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

