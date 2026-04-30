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UCF Gran Fiesta 2026: Embark on a Santorini-Inspired Greek Odyssey

Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/03/2024
Crafty Beach
Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/03/2024
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Published 9:23 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-The Underserved Communities Foundation invites you to embark on “A Journey to Greece” at our 5th Annual Gran Fiesta. Step into a Santorini-inspired evening on Thursday, May 7, 2026, from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM at the Epic Railyard Event Center. Gran Fiesta is more than a fundraiser; it is a vibrant celebration that fuels our mission to uplift underserved communities. Each year, we spotlight a new culture, honoring the rich traditions and global influences that make the El Paso region unique.

Funds raised from Gran Fiesta support UCF’s core programs, including:

• Sweet Beginnings, which provides essential home items to individuals and families transitioning from
homelessness and into stable housing.
• Harmonious Home, which thoughtfully furnishes homes with high-quality, repurposed furniture and décor to create welcoming and dignified living spaces.
• Jackets for Kids, which ensures children and youth receive warm winter clothing.
• Together We Thrive, which expands access to opportunities through training and community engagement
initiatives

To learn more or purchase tickets, visit: https://underservedcommunitiesfoundation.org/eventsorg/events

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