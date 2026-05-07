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BOOST Network Launches Spring Into Summer 2026

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Published 11:56 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- The BOOST Network, a collaborative effort between United Way of El Paso County and the Paso del Norte Health Foundation is launching its 2026 Spring Into Summer campaign to promote high-quality summer programs for children and youth across the region, beginning April 20 and continuing throughout the summer months.

Families can explore available programs and learn more about the campaign by visiting:
theboostnetwork.org/spring-into-summer

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Nichole Gomez

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Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

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