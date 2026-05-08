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Local Focus

TxDOT El Paso Seeks Public Input at Bicycle Hearing for Proposed Bike Facility Projects

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Updated
today at 10:36 AM
Published 10:30 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-TxDOT is hosting a bicycle hearing, and they’re asking for feedback.  According to Lauren Macias-Cervantes the public information officer for TxDot El Paso, many cyclists who ride on the roads are drawn to it by the great weather, and TxDoT wants to hear from you.

The hearing will focus specifically on 20 proposed projects that will add to, or modify, bike facilities in Brewster, El Paso, and Presidio counties.  TxDOT and its local partners are collaborating to enhance the region’s multimodal network. Projects included in the hearing are the result of collaboration with Horizon City, Socorro, the City of El Paso, the Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority, and El Paso County.

The public hearing will include both audio and visual components. The content will be the same in both formats. The in-person public hearing will be held on Wednesday, May 13, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. At the TxDOT district headquarters off Eastlake. Members of the public may access the virtual presentation by visiting www.txdot.gov and searching “El Paso bike hearing.”  

The virtual hearing presentation will be posted online by 5:30 p.m.  All comments must be postmarked or received on or before June 12, according to TxDot El Paso.

Plan Ahead:

I-10 Widening West 

Tuesday, May 12 

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 

  • North Desert at Los Mochis entrance ramp full closure 

Saturday, May 16 – Sunday, May 17 (33-HR Closure) 

3 a.m. – 12 p.m. 

  • I-10 westbound between Los Mochis and Antonio full closure. 

Road Repair 

Monday, May 11 

9 p.m. - 6 a.m. (Night) 

  • US-54 southbound between Transmountain and Diana two right lanes and entrance ramp at Transmountain closed 

Tuesday, May 12 

9 p.m. - 6 a.m. (Night) 

  • US-54 southbound between Hondo Pass and Hercules two right lanes closed 

Maintenance 

Monday, May 11 

9 p.m. - 6 a.m. (Night) 

  • Ramp N connecting between Loop 375 East and US-54 North ramp closed 

Monday, May 11 - Friday, May 15 

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. 

  • Ramp N connecting between Loop 375 East and US-54 North ramp closed 

Sunday, May 17 

5 a.m. – 4 p.m. 

  • Connecting ramp between I-10 West and US-54 North closed 
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Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

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