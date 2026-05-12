Skip to Content
Local Focus

Celebration of Bagpipes IV: Soundtrack of Tradition

image
By
Published 9:51 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-T)-It’s time for Celebration of Bagpipes IV. The event was announced that May 16th will be proclaimed by the City of El Paso, the County, and the State of Texas as the official Celebration of Bagpipes Day at Bel Air High School. This year's event theme is "Be a Bagpipe Warrior."

This year in particular, we are honoring that legacy and will feature a salute to our military, soldiers, veterans, and first responders.

The 1st Armored Division's Brass Band from Fort Bliss will join the program and lead that salute. This year, in addition to CoB IV, the BA Classes of 1966 and 1971 will be celebrating their 60th and 50th Reunions with us. Those details, along with all the information about the event, can be found here: Bel Air Classic Highlander Clan - Home.

Article Topic Follows: Local Focus
el paso
Nichole Gomez

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.