EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Financial analysts say persistent inflation and the possibility of living a long time in retirement are two of the biggest factors to consider if you're planning to retire in 2024. ABC-7's financial contributor Brian Mirau with Mirau Capital Management appeared on ABC-7 at 4 to discuss how potential retirees can approach these challenges.

