ABC-7 at 4: Is 2024 the year to retire

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-What are some signs that you’re ready to retire in 2024? And once you retire, do you know all your options for what to do with your retirement savings? Investment Advisor, Brian explains.

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.