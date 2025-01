El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- Resolutions are easy to make and even easier to break. It’s time to look ahead and think about practical financial goals for the new year. Investment Advisor Brian Mirau joins us to talk about good financial resolutions for 2025.

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.