El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) —Between up-and-down markets, the risk of inflation, and rising prices, planning for retirement can feel like an endurance test. Can your retirement plan stand up to the stress?​​​​​​​ Today, financial expert Brian Mirau is here to break down some of the most significant stressors on your retirement plan and share actionable steps to help you stay on track.

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.