How much income do you need to enjoy a middle-class life in your city?

ungvar // Shutterstock

Aerial view roofs of river townhouses in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

As a middle-class American, there is some expectation for living a lifestyle of relative comfort. But as costs have increased significantly over the last few years, the middle class is now feeling a squeeze in their finances. Accordingly, the income limits that define the middle class have also increased as a reflection of what most Americans are currently earning. 

Using Pew Research’s definition of middle income of two-thirds to double the median income in an area, SmartAsset determined the income ranges for a household to be considered middle class in 345 of the largest U.S. cities, as well as each state.

Key findings

  • In a large U.S. city, a middle-class income averages between $52,000 and $155,000. The median household income across all 345 cities is $77,345, making middle-class income limits fall between $51,558 and $154,590.
  • On a state level, it takes the most money to be middle class in New Jersey. A household making between $64,224 and $192,692 would be considered middle class on a state level. Maryland ($63,321 to $189,982) and Massachusetts ($62,986 to $188,976) follow closely behind.
  • You can be making over $300,000 and still be middle class in six U.S. cities. Households have the highest middle class income limits in Sunnyvale, CA, at $339,562. Fremont, CA ($324,672); San Mateo, CA ($318,550); Santa Clara, CA ($317,228); Bellevue, WA ($307,558); and Highlands Ranch, CO ($304,076) also have the top-earning middle class thresholds.
  • New York City’s middle class doesn’t earn much compared to the cost of living. Despite Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens having a significantly higher cost of living than most U.S. cities, the limits on the middle class are relatively low, ranging from $49,791 to $149,388.
  • It takes less than $25,000 to be considered middle class in Detroit. The Motor City has the lowest median income of large U.S. cities at $36,453. Based on Pew Research’s definition, a household in Detroit making $24,299 would still be considered middle class at the lower threshold. The upper limit would be $72,906.
  • Mississippi has the lowest-earning middle class at the state level. Mississippi residents making between $35,142 and $105,438 would be considered middle class. West Virginia ($36,216 to $108,658) and Louisiana ($36,940 to $110,832) also have among the top three lowest-earning middle class limits.


SmartAsset

Top 10 cities with the highest middle class thresholds

Table showing middle class income ranges in U.S. Cities.

  1. Sunnyvale, California
    • Median household income: $169,781
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $113,176
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $339,562
  2. Fremont, California
    • Median household income: $162,336
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $108,213
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $324,672
  3. San Mateo, California
    • Median household income: $159,275
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $106,173
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $318,550
  4. Santa Clara, California
    • Median household income: $158,614
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $105,732
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $317,228
  5. Bellevue, Washington
    • Median household income: $153,779
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $102,509
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $307,558
  6. Highlands Ranch, Colorado
    • Median household income: $152,038
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $101,349
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $304,076
  7. Carlsbad, California
    • Median household income: $146,596
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $97,721
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $293,192
  8. Frisco, Texas
    • Median household income: $145,914
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $97,266
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $291,828
  9. Naperville, Illinois
    • Median household income: $140,831
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $93,878
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $281,662
  10. The Woodlands, Texas
    • Median household income: $137,335
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $91,548
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $274,670

Top 10 cities with the lowest middle class thresholds

  1. Detroit, Michigan
    • Median household income: $36,453
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $24,300
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $72,906
  2. Cleveland, Ohio
    • Median household income: $37,351
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $24,898
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $74,702
  3. Birmingham, Alabama
    • Median household income: $39,326
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $26,215
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $78,652
  4. Jackson, Mississippi
    • Median household income: $40,631
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $27,085
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $81,262
  5. Hartford, Connecticut
    • Median household income: $41,529
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $27,683
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $83,058
  6. Gainesville, Florida
    • Median household income: $42,453
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $28,299
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $84,906
  7. Rochester, New York
    • Median household income: $43,631
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $29,084
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $87,262
  8. Shreveport, Louisiana
    • Median household income: $43,643
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $29,092
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $87,286
  9. Dayton, Ohio
    • Median household income: $43,780
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $29,184
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $87,560
  10. Springfield, Massachusetts
    • Median household income: $44,286
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $29,521
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $88,572


SmartAsset

Top 10 states with the highest middle class thresholds

Table showing “Middle Class Income Ranges in U.S. States.”

  1. New Jersey
    • Median household income: $96,346
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $64,224
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $192,692
  2. Maryland
    • Median household income: $94,991
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $63,321
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $189,982
  3. Massachusetts
    • Median household income: $94,488
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $62,986
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $188,976
  4. Hawaii
    • Median household income: $92,458
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $61,633
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $184,916
  5. California
    • Median household income: $91,551
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $61,028
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $183,102
  6. Washington
    • Median household income: $91,306
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $60,865
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $182,612
  7. New Hampshire
    • Median household income: $89,992
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $59,989
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $179,984
  8. Colorado
    • Median household income: $89,302
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $59,529
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $178,604
  9. Utah
    • Median household income: $89,168
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $59,439
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $178,336
  10. Connecticut
    • Median household income: $88,429
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $58,947
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $176,85

Top 10 states with the lowest middle class thresholds

  1. Mississippi
    • Median household income: $52,719
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $35,142
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $105,438
  2. West Virginia
    • Median household income: $54,329
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $36,216
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $108,658
  3. Louisiana
    • Median household income: $55,416
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $36,940
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $110,832
  4. Arkansas
    • Median household income: $55,432
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $36,951
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $110,864
  5. Kentucky
    • Median household income: $59,341
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $39,557
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $118,682
  6. Oklahoma
    • Median household income: $59,673
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $39,778
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $119,346
  7. Alabama
    • Median household income: $59,674
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $39,779
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $119,348
  8. New Mexico
    • Median household income: $59,726
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $39,813
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $119,452
  9. South Carolina
    • Median household income: $64,115
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $42,739
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $128,230
  10. Missouri
    • Median household income: $64,811
    • Lower bounds on middle class income range: $43,203
    • Upper bounds on middle class income range: $129,622

Data and methodology

To determine the income limits to be in the middle class, SmartAsset analyzed U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 1-year American Community Survey data for the median household income in all 345 of the largest U.S. cities, as well as all 50 states. We relied on a variation of the Pew Research definition of middle-income households, which defines a middle class salary range by two-thirds to double the median U.S. salary. 

 

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.

Stacker

