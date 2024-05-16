

How much income do you need to enjoy a middle-class life in your city?

As a middle-class American, there is some expectation for living a lifestyle of relative comfort. But as costs have increased significantly over the last few years, the middle class is now feeling a squeeze in their finances. Accordingly, the income limits that define the middle class have also increased as a reflection of what most Americans are currently earning.

Using Pew Research’s definition of middle income of two-thirds to double the median income in an area, SmartAsset determined the income ranges for a household to be considered middle class in 345 of the largest U.S. cities, as well as each state.

Key findings

In a large U.S. city, a middle-class income averages between $52,000 and $155,000. The median household income across all 345 cities is $77,345, making middle-class income limits fall between $51,558 and $154,590.

The Motor City has the lowest median income of large U.S. cities at $36,453. Based on Pew Research’s definition, a household in Detroit making $24,299 would still be considered middle class at the lower threshold. The upper limit would be $72,906. Mississippi has the lowest-earning middle class at the state level. Mississippi residents making between $35,142 and $105,438 would be considered middle class. West Virginia ($36,216 to $108,658) and Louisiana ($36,940 to $110,832) also have among the top three lowest-earning middle class limits.



Top 10 cities with the highest middle class thresholds

Table showing middle class income ranges in U.S. Cities.

Sunnyvale, California Median household income: $169,781

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $113,176

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $339,562 Fremont, California Median household income: $162,336

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $108,213

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $324,672 San Mateo, California Median household income: $159,275

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $106,173

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $318,550 Santa Clara, California Median household income: $158,614

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $105,732

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $317,228 Bellevue, Washington Median household income: $153,779

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $102,509

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $307,558 Highlands Ranch, Colorado Median household income: $152,038

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $101,349

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $304,076 Carlsbad, California Median household income: $146,596

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $97,721

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $293,192 Frisco, Texas Median household income: $145,914

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $97,266

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $291,828 Naperville, Illinois Median household income: $140,831

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $93,878

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $281,662 The Woodlands, Texas Median household income: $137,335

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $91,548

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $274,670

Top 10 cities with the lowest middle class thresholds

Detroit, Michigan Median household income: $36,453

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $24,300

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $72,906 Cleveland, Ohio Median household income: $37,351

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $24,898

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $74,702 Birmingham, Alabama Median household income: $39,326

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $26,215

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $78,652 Jackson, Mississippi Median household income: $40,631

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $27,085

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $81,262 Hartford, Connecticut Median household income: $41,529

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $27,683

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $83,058 Gainesville, Florida Median household income: $42,453

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $28,299

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $84,906 Rochester, New York Median household income: $43,631

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $29,084

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $87,262 Shreveport, Louisiana Median household income: $43,643

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $29,092

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $87,286 Dayton, Ohio Median household income: $43,780

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $29,184

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $87,560 Springfield, Massachusetts Median household income: $44,286

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $29,521

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $88,572



Top 10 states with the highest middle class thresholds

Table showing “Middle Class Income Ranges in U.S. States.”

New Jersey Median household income: $96,346

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $64,224

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $192,692 Maryland Median household income: $94,991

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $63,321

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $189,982 Massachusetts Median household income: $94,488

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $62,986

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $188,976 Hawaii Median household income: $92,458

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $61,633

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $184,916 California Median household income: $91,551

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $61,028

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $183,102 Washington Median household income: $91,306

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $60,865

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $182,612 New Hampshire Median household income: $89,992

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $59,989

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $179,984 Colorado Median household income: $89,302

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $59,529

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $178,604 Utah Median household income: $89,168

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $59,439

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $178,336 Connecticut Median household income: $88,429

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $58,947

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $176,85

Top 10 states with the lowest middle class thresholds

Mississippi Median household income: $52,719

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $35,142

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $105,438 West Virginia Median household income: $54,329

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $36,216

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $108,658 Louisiana Median household income: $55,416

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $36,940

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $110,832 Arkansas Median household income: $55,432

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $36,951

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $110,864 Kentucky Median household income: $59,341

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $39,557

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $118,682 Oklahoma Median household income: $59,673

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $39,778

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $119,346 Alabama Median household income: $59,674

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $39,779

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $119,348 New Mexico Median household income: $59,726

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $39,813

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $119,452 South Carolina Median household income: $64,115

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $42,739

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $128,230 Missouri Median household income: $64,811

Lower bounds on middle class income range: $43,203

Upper bounds on middle class income range: $129,622

Data and methodology

To determine the income limits to be in the middle class, SmartAsset analyzed U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 1-year American Community Survey data for the median household income in all 345 of the largest U.S. cities, as well as all 50 states. We relied on a variation of the Pew Research definition of middle-income households, which defines a middle class salary range by two-thirds to double the median U.S. salary.

