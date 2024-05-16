How much income do you need to enjoy a middle-class life in your city?
ungvar // Shutterstock
How much income do you need to enjoy a middle-class life in your city?
Aerial view roofs of river townhouses in East Brunswick, New Jersey.
As a middle-class American, there is some expectation for living a lifestyle of relative comfort. But as costs have increased significantly over the last few years, the middle class is now feeling a squeeze in their finances. Accordingly, the income limits that define the middle class have also increased as a reflection of what most Americans are currently earning.
Using Pew Research’s definition of middle income of two-thirds to double the median income in an area, SmartAsset determined the income ranges for a household to be considered middle class in 345 of the largest U.S. cities, as well as each state.
Key findings
- In a large U.S. city, a middle-class income averages between $52,000 and $155,000. The median household income across all 345 cities is $77,345, making middle-class income limits fall between $51,558 and $154,590.
- On a state level, it takes the most money to be middle class in New Jersey. A household making between $64,224 and $192,692 would be considered middle class on a state level. Maryland ($63,321 to $189,982) and Massachusetts ($62,986 to $188,976) follow closely behind.
- You can be making over $300,000 and still be middle class in six U.S. cities. Households have the highest middle class income limits in Sunnyvale, CA, at $339,562. Fremont, CA ($324,672); San Mateo, CA ($318,550); Santa Clara, CA ($317,228); Bellevue, WA ($307,558); and Highlands Ranch, CO ($304,076) also have the top-earning middle class thresholds.
- New York City’s middle class doesn’t earn much compared to the cost of living. Despite Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens having a significantly higher cost of living than most U.S. cities, the limits on the middle class are relatively low, ranging from $49,791 to $149,388.
- It takes less than $25,000 to be considered middle class in Detroit. The Motor City has the lowest median income of large U.S. cities at $36,453. Based on Pew Research’s definition, a household in Detroit making $24,299 would still be considered middle class at the lower threshold. The upper limit would be $72,906.
- Mississippi has the lowest-earning middle class at the state level. Mississippi residents making between $35,142 and $105,438 would be considered middle class. West Virginia ($36,216 to $108,658) and Louisiana ($36,940 to $110,832) also have among the top three lowest-earning middle class limits.
SmartAsset
Top 10 cities with the highest middle class thresholds
Table showing middle class income ranges in U.S. Cities.
- Sunnyvale, California
- Median household income: $169,781
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $113,176
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $339,562
- Fremont, California
- Median household income: $162,336
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $108,213
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $324,672
- San Mateo, California
- Median household income: $159,275
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $106,173
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $318,550
- Santa Clara, California
- Median household income: $158,614
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $105,732
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $317,228
- Bellevue, Washington
- Median household income: $153,779
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $102,509
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $307,558
- Highlands Ranch, Colorado
- Median household income: $152,038
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $101,349
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $304,076
- Carlsbad, California
- Median household income: $146,596
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $97,721
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $293,192
- Frisco, Texas
- Median household income: $145,914
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $97,266
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $291,828
- Naperville, Illinois
- Median household income: $140,831
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $93,878
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $281,662
- The Woodlands, Texas
- Median household income: $137,335
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $91,548
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $274,670
Top 10 cities with the lowest middle class thresholds
- Detroit, Michigan
- Median household income: $36,453
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $24,300
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $72,906
- Cleveland, Ohio
- Median household income: $37,351
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $24,898
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $74,702
- Birmingham, Alabama
- Median household income: $39,326
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $26,215
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $78,652
- Jackson, Mississippi
- Median household income: $40,631
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $27,085
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $81,262
- Hartford, Connecticut
- Median household income: $41,529
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $27,683
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $83,058
- Gainesville, Florida
- Median household income: $42,453
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $28,299
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $84,906
- Rochester, New York
- Median household income: $43,631
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $29,084
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $87,262
- Shreveport, Louisiana
- Median household income: $43,643
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $29,092
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $87,286
- Dayton, Ohio
- Median household income: $43,780
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $29,184
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $87,560
- Springfield, Massachusetts
- Median household income: $44,286
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $29,521
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $88,572
SmartAsset
Top 10 states with the highest middle class thresholds
Table showing “Middle Class Income Ranges in U.S. States.”
- New Jersey
- Median household income: $96,346
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $64,224
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $192,692
- Maryland
- Median household income: $94,991
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $63,321
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $189,982
- Massachusetts
- Median household income: $94,488
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $62,986
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $188,976
- Hawaii
- Median household income: $92,458
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $61,633
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $184,916
- California
- Median household income: $91,551
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $61,028
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $183,102
- Washington
- Median household income: $91,306
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $60,865
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $182,612
- New Hampshire
- Median household income: $89,992
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $59,989
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $179,984
- Colorado
- Median household income: $89,302
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $59,529
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $178,604
- Utah
- Median household income: $89,168
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $59,439
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $178,336
- Connecticut
- Median household income: $88,429
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $58,947
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $176,85
Top 10 states with the lowest middle class thresholds
- Mississippi
- Median household income: $52,719
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $35,142
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $105,438
- West Virginia
- Median household income: $54,329
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $36,216
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $108,658
- Louisiana
- Median household income: $55,416
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $36,940
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $110,832
- Arkansas
- Median household income: $55,432
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $36,951
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $110,864
- Kentucky
- Median household income: $59,341
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $39,557
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $118,682
- Oklahoma
- Median household income: $59,673
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $39,778
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $119,346
- Alabama
- Median household income: $59,674
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $39,779
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $119,348
- New Mexico
- Median household income: $59,726
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $39,813
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $119,452
- South Carolina
- Median household income: $64,115
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $42,739
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $128,230
- Missouri
- Median household income: $64,811
- Lower bounds on middle class income range: $43,203
- Upper bounds on middle class income range: $129,622
Data and methodology
To determine the income limits to be in the middle class, SmartAsset analyzed U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 1-year American Community Survey data for the median household income in all 345 of the largest U.S. cities, as well as all 50 states. We relied on a variation of the Pew Research definition of middle-income households, which defines a middle class salary range by two-thirds to double the median U.S. salary.
This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.