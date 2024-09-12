

Where are America’s safest suburbs?

Lehi area new housing development with Utah mountains in background during sunset.

Safety is a key factor when choosing a neighborhood to buy a home. It can increase demand and drive up property values. Homebuyers can measure how safe a community is by comparing the reported rates of violent crime, property crime, motor vehicle deaths, drug overdose deaths and excessive drinking, among other common indicators, in different areas.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 360 suburbs of major U.S. cities from most to least safe. To help measure the value for the local cost of living, housing affordability in the safest neighborhoods was also considered.

Key Findings

These Utah and Maryland suburbs are the safest in America. Lehi, UT ranks first with the lowest rate of excessive drinking studywide (9.0%), and particularly low rates of violent and property crimes. On the opposite end of the Salt Lake City area, Layton, UT ranks third-safest suburb overall. In Maryland, Bethesda and Rockville earned the second and fourth place.

Spring, TX has the lowest rate of property crimes. Located in Harris County, Spring sees only five property crimes reported for every 10,000 residents. After Spring, the Chicago suburbs of Orland Park, Northbrook, and Elmhurst, IL have the lowest property crime rates per capita.

These Boston suburbs have the lowest rate of car accident deaths. Lexington, Somerville and Chelsea, MA – located in Middlesex (3.75 deaths per 100,000 residents) and Suffolk (4.24) Counties – have the three lowest rates of death by car accident study wide.

Of the top 35 safest, Indianapolis suburbs are most affordable. Based on annual housing payments relative to local incomes, Carmel and Fishers, IN allow the most breathing room. In Carmel, housing accounts for 15.0% of annual incomes, compared to 15.6% in Fishers.



Top 20 Safest Suburbs

Table showing America’s safest suburbs.

Suburbs are ranked by five safety metrics including crime rates, drug and drinking activity and car accident deaths.

Lehi, UT

Violent crime per capita: 0.00083

Property crime per capita: 0.00715

Motor vehicle crash deaths per 100,000 residents: 5.75

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents: 13.03

Percent of adults participating in excessive drinking: 9.04

Median monthly housing cost: $1,804

Median household income: $117,243

Percent of annual income going to housing: 18.5%

Bethesda, MD

Violent crime per capita: 0.00199

Property crime per capita: 0.02358

Motor vehicle crash deaths per 100,000 residents: 5.37

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents: 14.28

Percent of adults participating in excessive drinking: 12.89

Median monthly housing cost: $2,742

Median household income: $185,546

Percent of annual income going to housing: 17.7%

Layton, UT

Violent crime per capita: 0.01329

Property crime per capita: 0.02997

Motor vehicle crash deaths per 100,000 residents: 6.34

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents: 15.16

Percent of adults participating in excessive drinking: 11.49

Median monthly housing cost: $1,428

Median household income: $93,453

Percent of annual income going to housing: 18.3%

Rockville, MD

Violent crime per capita: 0.00338

Property crime per capita: 0.02931

Motor vehicle crash deaths per 100,000 residents: 5.37

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents: 14.28

Percent of adults participating in excessive drinking: 12.89

Median monthly housing cost: $2,205

Median household income: $122,470

Percent of annual income going to housing: 21.6%

Great Falls, VA

Violent crime per capita: 0.00047

Property crime per capita: 0.01029

Motor vehicle crash deaths per 100,000 residents: 4.32

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents: 9.98

Percent of adults participating in excessive drinking: 16.04

Median monthly housing cost: $3,952

Median household income: $250,000

Percent of annual income going to housing: 19.0%

Dacula, GA

Violent crime per capita: 0.00116

Property crime per capita: 0.00623

Motor vehicle crash deaths per 100,000 residents: 9.10

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents: 12.94

Percent of adults participating in excessive drinking: 14.36

Median monthly housing cost: $1,256

Median household income: $81,322

Percent of annual income going to housing: 18.5%

Buford, GA

Violent crime per capita: 0.00337

Property crime per capita: 0.01034

Motor vehicle crash deaths per 100,000 residents: 9.10

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents: 12.94

Percent of adults participating in excessive drinking: 14.36

Median monthly housing cost: $1,134

Median household income: $68,165

Percent of annual income going to housing: 20.0%

Elmhurst, IL

Violent crime per capita: 0.00057

Property crime per capita: 0.00234

Motor vehicle crash deaths per 100,000 residents: 4.81

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents: 15.69

Percent of adults participating in excessive drinking: 16.46

Median monthly housing cost: $2,205

Median household income: $143,492

Percent of annual income going to housing: 18.4%

Oak Brook, IL

Violent crime per capita: 0.00136

Property crime per capita: 0.00694

Motor vehicle crash deaths per 100,000 residents: 4.81

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents: 15.69

Percent of adults participating in excessive drinking: 16.46

Median monthly housing cost: $2,549

Median household income: $158,663

Percent of annual income going to housing: 19.3%

Edgewater, NJ

Violent crime per capita: 0.00118

Property crime per capita: 0.01480

Motor vehicle crash deaths per 100,000 residents: 4.36

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents: 19.00

Percent of adults participating in excessive drinking: 16.10

Median monthly housing cost: $2,730

Median household income: $136,806

Percent of annual income going to housing: 23.9%

Palo Alto, CA

Violent crime per capita: 0.00539

Property crime per capita: 0.03772

Motor vehicle crash deaths per 100,000 residents: 6.92

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents: 14.67

Percent of adults participating in excessive drinking: 14.92

Median monthly housing cost: $3,278

Median household income: $214,118

Percent of annual income going to housing: 18.4%

Noblesville, IN

Violent crime per capita: 0.00075

Property crime per capita: 0.00683

Motor vehicle crash deaths per 100,000 residents: 5.18

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents: 12.71

Percent of adults participating in excessive drinking: 17.41

Median monthly housing cost: $1,449

Median household income: $99,458

Percent of annual income going to housing: 17.5%

Naperville, IL

Violent crime per capita: 0.00794

Property crime per capita: 0.01643

Motor vehicle crash deaths per 100,000 residents: 4.81

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents: 15.69

Percent of adults participating in excessive drinking: 16.46

Median monthly housing cost: $2,102

Median household income: $143,754

Percent of annual income going to housing: 17.5%

Mountain View, CA

Violent crime per capita: 0.00810

Property crime per capita: 0.03771

Motor vehicle crash deaths per 100,000 residents: 6.92

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents: 14.67

Percent of adults participating in excessive drinking: 14.92

Median monthly housing cost: $2,948

Median household income: $174,156

Percent of annual income going to housing: 20.3%

Pacifica, CA

Violent crime per capita: 0.00234

Property crime per capita: 0.01419

Motor vehicle crash deaths per 100,000 residents: 5.38

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents: 15.87

Percent of adults participating in excessive drinking: 16.65

Median monthly housing cost: $2,894

Median household income: $151,849

Percent of annual income going to housing: 22.9%

Fishers, IN

Violent crime per capita: 0.00344

Property crime per capita: 0.01414

Motor vehicle crash deaths per 100,000 residents: 5.18

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents: 12.71

Percent of adults participating in excessive drinking: 17.41

Median monthly housing cost: $1,645

Median household income: $126,548

Percent of annual income going to housing: 15.6%

Fort Lee, NJ

Violent crime per capita: 0.00829

Property crime per capita: 0.02450

Motor vehicle crash deaths per 100,000 residents: 4.36

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents: 19.00

Percent of adults participating in excessive drinking: 16.10

Median monthly housing cost: $1,939

Median household income: $101,573

Percent of annual income going to housing: 22.9%

Carmel, IN

Violent crime per capita: 0.00382

Property crime per capita: 0.01497

Motor vehicle crash deaths per 100,000 residents: 5.18

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents: 12.71

Percent of adults participating in excessive drinking: 17.41

Median monthly housing cost: $1,666

Median household income: $132,859

Percent of annual income going to housing: 15.0%

Livermore, CA

Violent crime per capita: 0.00232

Property crime per capita: 0.01937

Motor vehicle crash deaths per 100,000 residents: 6.52

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents: 18.10

Percent of adults participating in excessive drinking: 15.85

Median monthly housing cost: $2,856

Median household income: $152,590

Percent of annual income going to housing: 22.5%

Massapequa, NY

Violent crime per capita: 0.00137

Property crime per capita: 0.01007

Motor vehicle crash deaths per 100,000 residents: 6.07

Drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents: 18.39

Percent of adults participating in excessive drinking: 16.40

Median monthly housing cost: $3,051

Median household income: $170,151

Percent of annual income going to housing: 21.5%

Data and Methodology

To find the safest suburbs, SmartAsset compared data for 360 places that are within 15 to 45 minutes of the 100 largest U.S. cities by car, that have at least 5,000 residents, by the following metrics:

Violent crime rate. The number of violent crimes per 100,000 residents. Data comes from the FBI’s 2022 Uniform Crime Reporting Database; missing crime data was supplemented by NeighborhoodScout.com

The number of violent crimes per 100,000 residents. Data comes from the FBI’s 2022 Uniform Crime Reporting Database; missing crime data was supplemented by NeighborhoodScout.com Property crime rate. The number of property crimes per 100,000 residents. Data comes from the FBI’s 2022 Uniform Crime Reporting Database; missing crime data was supplemented by NeighborhoodScout.com

The number of property crimes per 100,000 residents. Data comes from the FBI’s 2022 Uniform Crime Reporting Database; missing crime data was supplemented by NeighborhoodScout.com Vehicular mortality rate. The number of deaths due to traffic accidents per 100,000 residents. Data is from the 2024 County Health Rankings.

The number of deaths due to traffic accidents per 100,000 residents. Data is from the 2024 County Health Rankings. Drug poisoning mortality rate. The number of drug poisoning deaths per 100,000 residents. Data is from the 2024 County Health Rankings.

The number of drug poisoning deaths per 100,000 residents. Data is from the 2024 County Health Rankings. Percentage of the population engaging in excessive drinking. The percentage of adults who consumed more than four drinks of alcohol for women or five drinks of alcohol for men on a single occasion over a 30-day period, or who engage in heavy drinking, which is defined as drinking more than one drink per day for women or two drinks a day for men on average. Data is from the 2022 County Health Rankings.

The vehicular mortality rate, drug poisoning mortality rate and percentage of the population engaging in excessive drinking are all measured at the county level. Violent and property crime rates are at the city level.

To measure the housing affordability of the 35 safest suburbs, we compared them across the following metrics:

Median monthly housing costs. Data comes from the Census Bureau’s 5-year American Community Survey from 2022.

Data comes from the Census Bureau’s 5-year American Community Survey from 2022. Median household income. Data comes from the Census Bureau’s 5-year American Community Survey from 2022.

