The best 7-passenger SUVs of 2025

A green 2025 model of the Toyota Highlander on the road.

In the search for top-shelf versatility in a vehicle, it’s hard to beat the following seven-passenger SUVs. The Acura MDX, Kia Telluride, and Toyota Highlander are among the bestselling on the market, but they’ve got more than a few competitors that are also worth looking at.

Many of today’s three-row SUVs sport comfortable passenger and cargo space, the latest safety equipment, and even good off-road capability that will fit anyone’s intrepid summer vacation plans. But how do you know which is right for you? Look no further than what CarGurus put together in this guide to the best three-row SUVs on sale right now. Full-size SUVs from Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC are icons when it comes to this many rows of seating, but the market’s expanded to include so many more versatile options outlined below. They might not have quite the same level of towing capacity as such full-size fare, but offer more cubic feet, fuel economy, and capability where it counts.



Acura

Acura MDX

A 2025 black Acura MDX on the road.

CarGurus Rating: 7.8/10

Acura added an MDX Type S to the range for the 2024 model year, and quickly followed up with further welcome additions for 2025: Namely, its new, more user-friendly infotainment system. Acura has finally ditched the old touchpad—this not only frees up space in the center console, but also makes way for a responsive 12.3-inch touchscreen and helpful digital voice assistant.

Other upgrades for 2025 include added sound insulation, a subtly refreshed exterior, and improved functionality in several of the MDX’s standard advanced driver-assistance systems.

The MDX Type S impresses, with its twin-turbo V6 putting down a whopping 355 horsepower, but the regular model also offers enjoyable driving dynamics. The standard 3.5-liter V6 engine makes 290 hp and 267 pound-feet of torque. A 10-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive (FWD) are standard, but Acura also offers all-wheel drive (AWD).

The MDX’s cabin looks and feels premium, and higher trims bring opulent materials. The rear seats are spacious, but the third row should be reserved for children. There are plenty of standard features, including tri-zone climate control, leather seating surfaces, and more.

Acura MDX review and video



Honda

Honda Pilot

A 2025 black Honda Pilot on the road.

CarGurus Rating: 6.5/10

The Honda Pilot, along with its long-time rival, the Toyota Highlander, is a mainstay in the three-row SUV segment. Like the Highlander, the Pilot has made its way through a few design iterations over the years, culminating (for now) in a full redesign just last year. New since the 2023 model year, its rugged new looks accompany new tech and comfort features that keep it among the best SUVs on sale.

When it comes to seat configuration, most variants of the Honda Pilot come with eight seats, but some get captain’s chairs for second-row seats that cut capacity to seven. Even if you do opt for bench seats in that middle row, third-row access remains easy thanks to the second row’s stowable center seat, which creates a convenient pass-through.

The Pilot’s connectivity was updated in recent years with a 7-inch touchscreen and 7-inch digital gauge display. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard, along with Bluetooth and multiple USB inputs. The top Elite model steps up to a 9-inch touchscreen and a 10.2-inch gauge cluster.

Honda Pilot review



Hyundai

Hyundai Palisade

A 2025 black Hyundai Palisade on the road.

CarGurus Rating: 8.7/10

Another recently refreshed option is the Hyundai Palisade, which got a styling overhaul for the 2023 model year, resulting in a more athletic appearance. It almost looks like Hyundai took a page from Land Rover. The interior received a new touchscreen and more material options, too.

It continues to be powered by a 3.8-liter V6 and an eight-speed automatic transmission. And, like the Kia Telluride, the Palisade is a smooth cruiser with a serene interior and a comfortable ride. The SUV is also offered with clever features, such as a smart hands-free liftgate with quick open and other tricks. Even so, its V6 doesn’t make it the most fuel-efficient vehicle in its class.

Inside, the Palisade dazzles with intricately stitched leather upholstery, gorgeous finishes, and a large infotainment screen. Dual-zone climate control is now standard for 2024, and Hyundai has also introduced a Calligraphy Night Edition for those who want a black leather interior and black exterior trim. The build quality and features list are impressive for a vehicle in the Palisade’s price range, often approximating interiors you might see from the likes of the Audi Q7 or BMW X5, and beyond a few awkward spots inside, it’s an excellent effort for a first-generation model. The latest Hyundai Santa Fe might grab attention with its divisive styling, but if space in the third row matters, it’s the Palisade that gets our vote.

Hyundai Palisade review and video



Jeep // Stellantis Media

Jeep Grand Cherokee L

A 2025 black Jeep Grand Cherokee L on the road.

CarGurus Rating: 8.2/10

The Grand Cherokee L joined Jeep’s lineup just a couple of years ago as the first three-row Grand Cherokee in history. Jeep offers the vehicle in a whopping six trims that range in price from around $42,000 to more than $72,000 before options. Buyers looking for more luxury can step up to the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, which bring Land Rover Range Rover-level interior quality at a surprisingly stout MSRP.

Though it’s slightly larger than the standard Grand Cherokee, thanks to the longer wheelbase, the L still gets the same two powertrain choices. That means a V6 engine with 293 hp or a V8 engine with 357 hp. Both are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear- or four-wheel drive (RWD or 4WD).

Though cloth upholstery is standard on the Grand Cherokee L, higher trims come decked out with quilted leather and even massaging seats for the front passengers. Beyond adding a third- row seat, the L brings good legroom to second-row passengers. When it comes to connectivity, the SUV is well-equipped out of the box, offering an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also has a load of advanced safety features which include adaptive cruise control, active lane assist, and more.

Jeep Grand Cherokee L review



Kia

Kia Telluride

A 2025 gray Kia Telluride on the road.

CarGurus Rating: 8.5/10

The Kia Telluride consistently scores well and earns high rankings from CarGurus expert reviewers, and it has been a hot seller since its introduction for the 2020 model year. In many cases, new inventory is spoken for before it’s even loaded on the transporter for delivery. Like its corporate cousin, the Hyundai Palisade, the Telluride got a 2023 model styling update with a new grille, bumper, and headlights. Kia didn’t just nail the style; the automaker also nailed the execution, the packaging, and the pricing of its newest SUV, as well as offering one of the longest warranty plans of any automaker. While the Telluride is only slightly larger than the Kia Sorento, it manages to feel significantly larger inside, with roomy front seats and a spacious second row.

Reading the specs, you’d be forgiven for thinking that there’s nothing special going on here. The Telluride looks an awful lot like many other models on this list, but there’s more than meets the eye. Motivation for all Telluride SUVs comes from a 3.8-liter V6 engine that makes 291 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque. That power reaches the road through either the front two or all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. On the road, the Telluride shows its magic with a smooth ride, a willing powertrain, and an interior that would impress many luxury SUV buyers. The execution here is good enough for the Kia to knock off competition from Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, and even full-size mainstays like the Chevy Suburban and the Ford Expedition.

Kia updated the Telluride’s interior last year with a pair of 12.3-inch displays. Though not a continuous screen, the 12.3-inch gauge cluster and 12.3-inch infotainment screen are mounted in the same display panel for a seamless look and easy reach for the driver.

Kia Telluride review and video



Lincoln

Lincoln Aviator

A 2025 white Lincoln Aviator on the road.

CarGurus Rating: 7.0/10

With a body that’s a shade smaller than the stately Lincoln Navigator’s, the Aviator is a more manageable three-row SUV. Manageable does not mean meagerly equipped, however, as the Aviator comes with all of the fanfare and occasion that is expected from Ford’s premium brand. Kicking off in the 2023 model year, it’s available with either a gas or a hybrid powertrain, both of which use excellent EcoBoost engines. The standard gas model is powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 that makes 400 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque.

Regardless of what’s under the hood, the Aviator is leisurely American luxury at its finest. The cabin is packed with high-end finishes, and various woods, metals, and leathers are available. Lincoln also endowed the Aviator with some of the best seats on the market today. Similar to Ford’s multi-contour seats, Lincoln’s can be upgraded to offer massaging, heating, and cooling, as well as up to 30-way adjustments.

Lincoln Aviator overview



Mazda

Mazda CX-90

A 2025 red Mazda CX-90 on the road.

CarGurus Rating: 8.0/10

No, you can’t buy a three-row crossover with a V8 engine anymore. However, if it’s performance you crave, we recommend the Mazda CX-90. Mazda’s turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine makes, at minimum, 280 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque. Upgrade to the Turbo S trim levels, and that figure jumps to 340 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque.

Unlike the outgoing Mazda CX-9, the 2024 CX-90 rides on a rear-wheel-biased drivetrain. This results in better weight distribution and handling, and as a result, the 2024 Mazda CX-90 is one of the best-driving crossovers on the market. The fact that it will seat up to eight passengers is just a bonus.

Finally, the CX-90 continues to bolster Mazda’s reputation for luxury-level interior appointments. High-contrast upholstery, excellent touch points, and an impressively designed tech interface make this family crossover look and feel much more expensive than it is.

Mazda CX-90 review and video



Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Outlander

A 2025 white Mitsubishi Outlander on the road.

CarGurus Rating: 8.0/10

Mitsubishi completely redesigned the Outlander for 2022, giving it a new platform and powertrain shared with the Nissan Rogue. In 2023, Mitsubishi split with Nissan on the powertrain choices: The Rogue now gets a turbo-three-cylinder, while the Outlander carries on with the 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine it had before. Power output remains at 181 hp and 181 lb-ft of torque.

Standard features include a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM Radio, Bluetooth, and dual-zone automatic climate controls. Mitsubishi throws in several advanced driver aids as standard kit as well, which include automatic high beams, forward-collision warnings with pedestrian detection, driver-attention alerts, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts, rear automatic emergency braking, and rear parking sensors.

While many models on this list are midsize SUVs, the Outlander is one of just two compact SUVs that offer a third-row seat. Here, the “way-back” seat should be reserved for kids, and even then, not for longer road trips.

Mitsubishi Outlander overview



Subaru

Subaru Ascent

A 2025 black Subaru Ascent on the road.

CarGurus Rating: 6.8/10

Until recently, if you needed a seven-seater SUV and also had to own a Subaru, your choices were pretty limited. The quirky and polarizing Tribeca (once called the B9 Tribeca) held the three-row torch for Subaru for several years but was discontinued in 2014. That model had some attractive features, like standard all-wheel drive (AWD), but its sales were dismal, and it wasn’t all that much of a looker. Typically, the Nissan Pathfinder captivated buyers away from it.

Then came the Ascent, Subaru’s second and well-executed attempt at a seven-seater. Thankfully, the automaker styled it conservatively, which is a good thing for family vehicles. It also comes with standard AWD, and this time around, the Subaru SUV seems to be selling well. It’s also packed with standard driver-assistance tech and can tow up to 5,000 pounds. The big Subaru can get pricey—reaching almost $50,000 in some configurations—but lower trim levels offer a solid value and a premium experience.

Tech features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a responsive touchscreen, make the Ascent a great pick in terms of the gadgets expected from new cars these days, too. Inside, the Ascent can be upfitted with popular features like captain’s chairs and a Wi-Fi hotspot.

Subaru Ascent review and video



Toyota

Toyota Highlander

A 2025 green Toyota Highlander on the road.

CarGurus Rating: 8.2/10

The long-running Toyota Highlander has been through a few identities over the years, ranging from a somewhat boxy, pseudo-rugged family carrier to a not-minivan-but-just-as-capable vehicle most recently. Toyota made a slew of changes to the Highlander in 2023, including a new four-cylinder engine, more tech options, and new exterior features.

It’s got seven seats, yes, but there’s much more to the Highlander that helped it earn a spot on this list. It’s one of few three-row SUVs to offer a hybrid powertrain, which in this case is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that pairs with two electric motors to produce 243 system hp. Toyota made the surprising decision to drop the previous model’s V6 in favor of a turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 265 hp, which returns the same combined fuel economy as before at 25 mpg.

That said, the Highlander is still a family-first cruiser, and it’s much happier making the run to soccer practice than it is trying to win a drag race with the neighbor’s Camry. The latest Toyota Highlander digs deeper into family territory with a standard suite of advanced driver aids, which includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure warning, and lane-keeping assist. Toyota offers a 12.3-inch infotainment display for some models, and the top two trims get a digital gauge cluster.

Toyota Highlander overview



Toyota

Toyota Grand Highlander

A 2025 black Toyota Grand Highlander on the road.

CarGurus Rating: 8.0/10

If the standard Highlander is still too small for your needs, how about a Grand Highlander instead? Just like Jeep did with the Cherokee and the Grand Cherokee, the Toyota Grand Highlander takes a popular nameplate, adds a bit of length, and produces a bigger, better, and more family-oriented vehicle.

The Grand Highlander offers space in all three rows for adults. Legroom rivals what you’ll find in the Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride, and there’s a handy step next to the second-row seats to help getting in and out of that third row even easier.

Toyota has also equipped the Grand Highlander with some impressive powertrain technology. The 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder from the 2023 Highlander serves as the Grand Highlander’s base engine, but shoppers can also pick from a 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain or a hybrid version of the 2.4-turbo. Regardless of powertrain choices, the Grand Highlander delivers plenty of performance, plenty of space, and a comfortable cabin.

Toyota Grand Highlander review and video

This story was produced by CarGurus and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.