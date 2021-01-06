UTEP to allow some fans for its men’s basketball games this weekend vs. Rice

News

EL PASO, Texas – A limited number of fans will be allowed in the Don Haskins Center for this weekend’s UTEP men’s basketball games against Rice.

UTEP officials said that they are expecting to be able to allow between 7 and 10 percent capacity at the Don Haskins. The arena seats 11,918 people for basketball. That means anywhere from about 834 to 1,191 people may be able to attend the game.

As announced previously, the 2020-21 men’s season is sold out through season tickets and no additional single game tickets will be available for purchase.

The Miners will host Rice at 7 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s game will be streamed on C-USA TV and is accessible through www.utepminers.com.

Saturday's game will be streamed on ESPN+. Both games will be broadcast on 600 ESPN El Paso.

Season ticket holders who have questions about their tickets or parking passes should call (915) 747-UTEP or email tickets@utep.edu.