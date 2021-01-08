El Paso picked by state to be a mega-vaccine site, will get 10k additional doses
EL PASO, Texas – El Paso has been selected by the state of Texas to be a mega-vaccine site, city health officials said.
The city will be receiving 5,000 additional Covid-19 vaccines next week and the county will be getting 5,000 more.
The vaccines will be used for first responders and health-care personnel who are determined to be essential. They will also be used for people age 65 and older and those 16 and older with at least chronic medical condition.
