El Paso picked by state to be a mega-vaccine site, will get 10k additional doses

News

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso has been selected by the state of Texas to be a mega-vaccine site, city health officials said.

The city will be receiving 5,000 additional Covid-19 vaccines next week and the county will be getting 5,000 more.

The vaccines will be used for first responders and health-care personnel who are determined to be essential. They will also be used for people age 65 and older and those 16 and older with at least chronic medical condition.