Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 2:48 pm

El Paso picked by state to be a mega-vaccine site, will get 10k additional doses

201231141749-04-covid-vaccine-seniors-live-video

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso has been selected by the state of Texas to be a mega-vaccine site, city health officials said.

The city will be receiving 5,000 additional Covid-19 vaccines next week and the county will be getting 5,000 more.

The vaccines will be used for first responders and health-care personnel who are determined to be essential. They will also be used for people age 65 and older and those 16 and older with at least chronic medical condition.

Coronavirus / El Paso / Health / Top Stories

David Burge

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content