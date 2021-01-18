El Paso nears 1,600 virus deaths; 496 new cases reported

News

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Health Department reported eight new coronavirus-related deaths and 496 new cases Monday morning.

El Paso County's pandemic death toll has now increased to 1,590.

There were still 544 deaths listed as under investigation on Monday. These are suspected Covid-19 fatalities that have yet to be confirmed, although historically the majority of suspected deaths end up being confirmed by health authorities.

The number of active cases increased from 35,467 to 35,511. That marks the fifth straight day that active cases have increased.

As of Monday morning there were 457 Covid-19 patients in El Paso's hospitals, 10 more than on Sunday. There are 157 patients in intensive care, and 100 are on ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 107,191 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 69,510 reported recoveries.

Complete El Paso health department virus data can be found at EPStrong.org.