More students return to in-person learning after Spring break

EL PASO, Texas -- School is back in session for many Borderland school districts. After the spring break vacation some schools saw an increase in the number of students returning back to in-person learning.

"We are seeing the numbers steadily increase in our elementary schools, middle school and high schools," Dr. Xavier De La Torre, YISD Superintendent said. "We started back in February and it wasn’t uncommon to have a teacher and two students. Monday what I saw were double digit numbers in elementary schools."

Student’s were allowed to return to in person learning on Feburary 1st.

One month later, the number of students participating in online learning still remains high, but more parents are feeling comfortable with allowing their child to return to campus.

“I think people are encouraged by the possibility of things returning to as close as normal as we can expect given what we’ve been through over the past year,” said Dr. De La Torre.

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their K-12 school guidance to reflect the latest science on social distance among students. CDC now recommends that with universal masking, students should maintain a distance of at least 3-feet in classroom settings.

For YISD, that guideline has not yet been implemented.

"We haven't had to do that," Dr. De La Torre said. "When the time comes, I will speak to board of trustees.”

However, the district continues to practice regular safety guidelines throught their campuses.

"We’re still doing the survey. We’re still testing faculty and staff every Monday at every school," Dr. De La Torre said. "Desk dividers are still in place and masks are still required so we haven't retreated from all the elements we’ve been relying on in the past year.”

In the past two weeks YISD said it has administered 3,500 vaccines to their employees. Dr. De La Torre believes that keeping these safety measures in place is the reason more parents are comfortable with letting their children return to the classroom.

“I think having all those measures in place improves the publics confidence in our ability to keep their children safe,” said De La Torre.

YISD officials are hopeful for a return of face-to-face instruction by August of 2021.