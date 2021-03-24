El Paso high schools put a halt to proms; Local senior reacts

News

El Paso, Texas-- The football games, the dresses and most importantly the memories. Senior prom is a rite of passage for many high school seniors but the questions is- will the pandemic put a halt to high school prom once again this year?

"It's not what we all dreamed of. I know we all dreamed of our senior year being the best," said Kazandra Ramirez through tears.

Ramirez is a Senior at Montwood High school. Her senior year in high school was not at all what she was expecting.

"No competitions, no homecoming and no football games. Nothing," said Kazandra.

"I have watched her all year long being here at home and just chit chatting with her friends online," said Guadalupe Rodriguez, Kazandra's Mom, " And just with prom it was supposed to be the last event for all of them together."

Ramirez was still hopeful for her senior prom. She planned on wearing a dress she had purchased last year before Prom got canceled for the first time during the pandemic.

It was during a virtual parent meeting for seniors with school administrators that Ramirez decided to ask if there would still be a prom.

"Very bluntly and straight to the point they said no. No prom," said Ramirez.

"We continue to follow the direction and guidance given from our local health authority to keep our students and staff safe," said Christy Flores-Jones, SISD Senior communications specialist, "Our campuses are working with student leaders on plans for potential end of year activities and will communicate with their student body as programs are set."

But it isn't just high schools within the Socorro school district pulling the plug on this years prom.

"We are not gonna have a prom this year for our students due to the current protocols put in place so we are focusing instead on our end of the year celebration graduations," said Melissa Martinez, EPISD Chief Communications Officer.

Martinez said the decision to cancel prom this year included many factors.

"Our students haven't really had a chance to fundraise. Also we have social distancing guidelines in place so thats another factor as well," said Martinez.

Ysleta school district officials said that they have been very open with high school principals when it comes to having a prom or not.

"If they would like to propose having a prom in a hall and they can meet all the requirements that the CDC has laid out, our local health agency has recommended and the expectation our school board and I have then it could happen," Dr. Xavier De La Torre, YISD Superintendent said. "And we're open to any and all proposals but we will not deviate from what keeps kids safe."

Ramirez and her mom are still hopeful that the school can find a way to make sure seniors are able to enjoy this years prom.

"We are kind of waiting for another principal meeting just to see if events are opening up or maybe restrictions or rules are made," said Rodriguez, "We look at our emails everyday."

Rodriguez went on to say that she is already planning something special for her daughter even if she is not allowed to have her senior prom at school.