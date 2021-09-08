Prosecutor: Durst had ‘playbook’ on getting away with murder

AP Texas

By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A prosecutor says New York real estate heir Robert Durst developed a playbook for getting away with murder after killing his wife four decades ago. Deputy District Attorney Habib Balian told jurors Wednesday in closing arguments in Los Angeles Superior Court that Durst used lessons from that hypothetical book to kill his best friend in 2000. Prosecutors say he killed Susan Berman to prevent her from telling authorities what she knew about his wife’s disappearance of his wife in New York in 1982. Durst has pleaded not guilty. The defense plans to argue Thursday that the prosecution’s scripted narrative doesn’t hold up under scrutiny.