2 hurt when cars crash into stalled vehicle on I-10 in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- First-responders said a three car crash Sunday morning on Interstate 10 sent two people to the hospital.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. along I-10 at McRae in east El Paso.

According to first-responders, one vehicle was stalled in the left lane when two other cars crashed into it. One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and another person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

