Appeals court sides with Biden’s deportation priorities

AP Texas

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court is allowing the Biden administration’s selective criteria on who should be deported to remain in effect, rejecting one of Texas’ challenges to the president’s immigration policies. The administration’s victory may prove temporary if Texas or Louisiana successfully seek the intervention of the U.S. Supreme Court. A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans ruled Wednesday that the enforcement criteria are within the president’s authority. The administration prioritizes people who are deemed national security threats, who have serious criminal records or who were picked up at the border.