SEC defenses flexing after 2020 championship game fireworks

AP Texas

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

Some Southeastern Conference defenses are flexing their muscles after 2020 being a defensive coordinator’s nightmare. The SEC’s seven ranked teams all have formidable — or at least improved — defenses. League competition ended last season with Alabama’s Mac Jones, Florida’s Kyle Trask and their offenses putting up stratospheric numbers in an SEC championship game shootout. Defenses have shown early this season that they can carry the burden when needed, too. League contenders No. 2 Georgia and No. 7 Texas A&M — who both had strong defenses last season as well — have stymied opposing offenses in 10-3 and 10-7 wins, respectively.