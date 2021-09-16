Dozens found in a sweltering trailer at Texas border

AP Texas

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Border Patrol says almost 50 people who had entered the country illegally were found inside a truck trailer stopped at one of its South Texas checkpoints. Border Patrol agents found the people early Wednesday morning at its Freer checkpoint on U.S. Highway 59, 45 miles northeast of Laredo. According to a statement, a trained dog detected something amiss in the trailer and agents opened it. No injuries were reported from the 90-degree interior of the trailer. Officials say those inside came from Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador.