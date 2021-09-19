Skip to Content
At least 1 dead, 5 hurt in I-10 crash near The Fountains

EL PASO, Texas -- At least one person was dead following a 6-car crash involving a rollover along Interstate 10 early Sunday morning.

The multi-vehicle collision occurred just after 2 a.m. on I-10 westbound just before The Fountains.

First-responders said there was at least one fatality from the crash and five others were taken to hospitals, one of those in serious condition.

All westbound traffic on I-10 was being diverted at the off-ramp to Gateway west at The Fountains.

No further details were immediately available from authorities.

