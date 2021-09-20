Dow tumbles more than 500 points as Wall Street’s fears turn to China

News

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

The Dow and the broader US stock market fell sharply early Monday as Chinese real estate conglomerate Evergrande’s debt crisis made American investors uneasy.

The S&P 500, the broadest measure of Wall Street, opened 1.5% lower, while the Dow fell 550, or 1.5%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.7% at the opening bell.

Evergrande, which is struggling to manage its $300 billion mountain of debt, was supposed to pay the interest on some of its bank loans Monday, according to Bloomberg. The company will also have to pay interest on two of its bonds worth more than $100 million later this week on two of its bonds, according to Refinitiv.

Shares of Evergrande fell more than 10% in Hong Kong.

Why are global investors so worried about something that’s happening in the Far East?

Everything is connected in the world of financial markets and the massive amount of money borrowed by Chinese companies has long been considered a looming threat to market stability. Now investors fear the exposure that banks might have to Evergrande and companies like it.

Adding a dash of melancholy, this crisis comes at the thirteenth anniversary of the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

But it’s not just worries about contagion that are pushing the market lower. US stocks struggled for direction last week and market analysts have long said a correction is needed after the long rally that pushed stocks up to record highs.

“On a down market day, it’s easy to look to the nearest headline like Evergrande and attach a cause and effect, but this market has experienced almost no downside volatility for a long time and a pullback was long overdue,” said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer at The Bahnsen Group, in a note to clients.

Still the ripples were felt across the market. Bond yields fell as prices rose because investors fled to safety. Bitcoin, another risky asset class, also felt some pain and dropped some 8%.

CNN Business’ Laura He contributed to this story.

