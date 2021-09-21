Judge begins key hearing on Boy Scouts bankruptcy plan

AP Texas

By RANDALL CHASE

Associated Press

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has begun a key hearing that could determine whether the Boy Scouts of America might be able to emerge from bankruptcy later this year. The Boy Scouts sought bankruptcy protection in February 2020 seeking to halt an onslaught of lawsuits by men who said they were sexually abused as children. The judge convened the hearing Tuesday to consider whether a disclosure statement outlining the BSA’s reorganization plan contains sufficient information for abuse claimants and other creditors. The judge must approve the disclosure statement before the Boy Scouts can send out ballots for abuse claimants to vote on the plan.